Fines For Transporting Passengers By Taxi Without License Come Into Force In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1, in
Azerbaijan, transportation of passengers by taxi without a license
will be fined up to 2,000 manat, Trend reports.
For organizing passenger transportation by taxi cars without a
license, officials will be fined 400 manat, and legal entities -
2,000 manat.
This is reflected in the amendments to the Code of
Administrative Offenses.
For transporting passengers in taxi cars without a permit card
or for violating the rules for transporting passengers and cargo by
car, a fine of 40 manat will be imposed. A person who has received
an administrative penalty for transporting passengers in taxi cars
without a pass or for violating the rules for transporting
passengers and cargo by car will be fined in the amount of 80 manat
for a repeated offense within one year from the date the decision
on administrative punishment comes into force.
MENAFN01012024000187011040ID1107673813
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.