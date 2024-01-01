Fines For Transporting Passengers By Taxi Without License Come Into Force In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. From January 1, in Azerbaijan, transportation of passengers by taxi without a license will be fined up to 2,000 manat, Trend reports.

For organizing passenger transportation by taxi cars without a license, officials will be fined 400 manat, and legal entities - 2,000 manat.

This is reflected in the amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

For transporting passengers in taxi cars without a permit card or for violating the rules for transporting passengers and cargo by car, a fine of 40 manat will be imposed. A person who has received an administrative penalty for transporting passengers in taxi cars without a pass or for violating the rules for transporting passengers and cargo by car will be fined in the amount of 80 manat for a repeated offense within one year from the date the decision on administrative punishment comes into force.