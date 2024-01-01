Fifteen Russian Attacks Repelled In Kupiansk, Lyman Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled 15 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, eliminating 257 Russian occupiers.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fitio during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Our defenders were repelling enemy attacks in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Fifteen attacks were repelled near Synkivka and the Luhansk region's Makiivka,” Fitio told.

Russian troops launched 13 air strikes, using the whole range of aircraft and guided bombs. Nineteen enemy drones targeted Ukrainian positions. Russian mercenaries launched 618 artillery strikes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces eliminated 257 Russian invaders and destroyed 43 enemy military equipment units, including three tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles.

According to Fitio, hostilities are raging in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions nearly around the clock. Thanks to the efforts of Ukrainian defenders, the enemy failed to achieve any success in the above sectors.

The spokesperson also commented on the operational situation in the Bakhmut direction. Here, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Andriivka. Russians launched one air strike and used 27 suicide drones.

Russian troops launched 435 artillery strikes. A total of 160 enemy soldiers were eliminated and 60 Russian military equipment units destroyed, including one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) control centers.

Fitio mentioned that Russian occupiers continue attempts to advance towards Chasiv Yar in order to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk region. However, the enemy has not achieved any success so far.

Ukrainian defenders are holding offensive defense and launching attacks whenever possible, improving their tactical position, Fitio added.