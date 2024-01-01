'Will You Work With Shah Rukh Khan Again?' Dunki Director Rajkumar Hirani Says This

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, in a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, opened up about his Bollywood journey and his experience working with Shah Rukh Khan recalled his early impressions of Khan, noting that he had eyed the actor for collaboration since his days as a student. \"I always wanted to work with him when I saw him in his television series,\" Hirani said. He noted that by the time he graduated, Khan had already become a big name in the industry Read: Dunki Box Office collection Day 11: Shah Rukh Khan's movie becomes 6th biggest grosser of 2023, sees 43% jump on SundayDiscussing the evolution of their relationship over 23 years, Hirani emphasised the mutual respect and admiration that had developed. He had the chance to work with SRK in his debut movie, Munnabhai MBBS. Khan liked the script and had multiple interactions with the director. However, the actor had to undergo spine surgery and postpone the movie plans to Hirani, Shah Rukh was“generous enough” to ask him to go ahead with some other actor. He said they would work again for some other films. The movie eventually went to Sanjay Dutt who immortalised the gangster character Read: Most Googled people in India in 2023: This Bollywood celebrity tops the list dominated by cricketers; can you guess who?Nearly 20 years passed, but they never had the opportunity to work with each other. Then, during the pandemic, Hirani shared a couple of ideas with Khan, who zeroed in on Dunki Khan's acting prowess, Hirani highlighted his human side, praising him as a \"great human being\".Also Read: OTT releases this week: From 12th Fail to Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Three of Us; movies, web series to watch over the weekendHe described how Khan's presence on set positively impacted everyone, spreading love and happiness. \"He makes everybody happy. I've never seen him make anyone unhappy. He's got all the time in the world to talk to everyone,\" Hirani remarked working again with SRK“I'd love to...” he said with a smile.“When you have happiness working with somebody, you definitely want to work again with that person.”“But, again...” he smiled as he meant it was a long probability since he was still in the scripting stage Munnabhai sequelRajkumar Hirani was asked about the possibility of having another sequel to the Munnaibhai franchise. The celebrated filmmaker kept the doors open. He said he would want to do it but only with a great script. He hinted that he would not like to compromise on the quality the full interview here:

MENAFN01012024007365015876ID1107673495