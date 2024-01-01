Matrix, Along With Its Channel Partner ACIX MIDDLE EAST LLC, Will Showcase Its Security Solutions At Intersec 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vadodara, 1st January, 2024: Matrix and its channel partner ACIX MIDDLE EAST LLC, are gearing up for its participation in Intersec 2024, to be held from 16th to 18th January 2024. This esteemed event serves as a platform for Matrix to showcase its extensive security offerings, spanning IP Video Surveillance, Access Control, Time-Attendance, and solutions.



Driven by a commitment to cutting-edge technology and customer satisfaction, Matrix places significant investments in the research, design, and manufacture of top-tier enterprise solutions. With a remarkable 30-year presence in the industry, Matrix boasts a portfolio of over 60 products, a satisfied customer base exceeding 1 million, and a global network comprising more than 4000 partners.



At Intersec 2024, the spotlight will be on Matrix's Access Control and Time-Attendance solutions. Matrix will introduce COSEC ARGO FACE, an intelligent door controller featuring high-speed face recognition technology. With cutting-edge features such as Adaptive Face Recognition, Face Liveness Detection, and Mask Compulsion, this device addresses evolving security threats. Its deep learning algorithm ensures swift identification in under 0.5 seconds, with a user capacity of 50,000, providing organizations with top-tier security. Matrix will also showcase the versatile Matrix COSEC PANEL200P, a multifunctional site controller overseeing up to 255 COSEC door controllers and managing 25,000 users. These products not only showcase technological marvels but are also certified to meet global quality standards, being GDPR-compliant and NDAA-compliant.



The event will also feature Matrix's IP Video Surveillance solutions, including the recently launched Ruggedized IP Camera, designed to withstand the harshest shocks and vibrations according to EN50155 guidelines, making it ideal for mobile environments. Additionally, Matrix will unveil its All Color Camera, capturing colored images even in low-light conditions. Matrixâ€TMs cyber-secure and NDAA-compliant Project Bullet and Dome Cameras will also be showcased, complying with OWASP ASVS 4.0 L2 norms and holding UL and CE certifications.



Kaushal Kadakia, Marketing Head at Matrix Comsec, expresses, "Our primary objective at this event is to establish meaningful connections with organizations and system integrators in the Middle East region. We intend to showcase our established products and solutions, illustrating how Matrix effectively serves diverse verticals with our enterprise-grade solutions."



Matrix and ACIX MIDDLE EAST LLC eagerly await your presence at Booth S1-F33, Saeed Hall 1, at Intersec Dubai, Dubai World Trade Center, from 16th to 18th January 2023, to get a hands-on experience with its latest solutions.

Company :-Matrix Comsec

User :- Mary Thomas

Email :...