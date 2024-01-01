Personal Injury Law Firm Launches Free Sober Ride Campaign This New Year

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hoboken, NJ: Party-goers this New Year are being offered a free ticket to ride and prevent disaster befalling them - thanks to the generosity of two personal injury lawyers.



Hoboken-based Jared Glugeth and David Pierguidi are usually in court battling for the rights and compensation of injured clients. But the attorneys are bringing their Sober Ride Campaign to the streets of the New York Metro area this New Year's Eve.



The attorneys of Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C., said: "In an effort to reduce the risk of drinking and driving, we are proud to present free holiday cab and ride-share rides.



We care about residents in the New York metro area and want to give back by offering free cab, Uber, or Lyft rides. We want them to make the right choice, the responsible choice and get home safely during the New Year celebration.ï¿1⁄2



The program is simple: anyone who has been drinking, take an Uber, Lyft, or cab and the attorneys will reimburse them.



Rides must be in the New York metro area, in either New Jersey or New York City, and must be taken between 5pm on Sunday, December 31, 2023 and 10am on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.



Participation in this promotion is limited to the first 60 submissions. Participants must be of legal drinking age (21 and over) to qualify. Claims are valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination and limited to one reimbursement per household.



It is for a maximum value of $30 anywhere in the New York metro area. The maximum value includes a tip of up to 10%. Anything above a 10% tip on the base fare will not be reimbursed.



Reimbursements will be paid within ten business days, and applicants must submit a copy of their receipt and photo ID and mailed to:



Attention: The Sober Rides Campaign

Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C.

5 River St Suite 303,

Hoboken, NJ 07030



The law firm will review the submissions on a first come, first serve basis, and the first 60 people will receive reimbursements. Checks will be mailed to the address on the photo ID.



Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C., is a widely respected firm highly skilled in several legal areas, including personal injury, car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, labor and construction accidents, and medical malpractice.



