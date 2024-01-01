“A.I. To Peak When It Makes Human’s Reading-Writing Redundant”- Predicts 5JR Analyst

(MENAFN- Inno Gress) 01st Jan. 2024, New York / New Delhi



Emergence of Generative AI, particularly ChatGPT, seen by many as rise of A.I. Tech and subsequently advocacy for regulating A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) gained huge momentum in year 2023.



However, Tech. Analyst of 5 Jewels Research (5JR) believes that A.I. Tech. has just taken off in form of platforms like Generative A.I.-ChatGPT, and AI Tech. has to rise many folds to attain a significant peaking state. In its annual prediction, 5JR analyst predicted that in coming years A.I. to attain a level which shall make Human’s Reading-Writing Redundant.



Releasing his annual prediction on start of new year 2024, Chief Analyst of 5 Jewels Research (5JR) Mr Sumant Parimal said “ The form of AI we have seen so far, like Generative AI, is a tip of iceberg as it’s a very initial evolution of AI Tech. and we believe that AI To Peak When It Makes Human’s Reading-Writing Redundant. We see some kind of convergence to emerge between Human Intelligence and Artificial Intelligence, not just in form of mimicking of human creativity and actions through Algorithms and LLMs (Large Language Models) embedded in AI software platforms, but future innovation potential lies around interfaces between human intelligence and human information processing system, which is typically human brain, and external AI systems. AI enabled Brain–Computer Interface (BCI) solutions like Neuralink could drive large innovations in integrating digital systems including AI systems directly with human brain and human cognitive system”.



“At present, human reading and writing is not 100% digitally transformed. One has to either read on computer screen or physical hard prints for acquiring, consuming, and processing given information-data through human organs like eyes and brain. With advancement in AI enabled Brain-Computer Interfaces, it shall be possible that the contents, texts, data and information given in books, reports or in any hard and soft copy formats shall be transformed and transmitted digitally directly to the human brain without sequential scanning and reading through the human eyes. Such AI enabled digital-neuro interfaces between human brain and external digital systems including AI Systems, would make large digital contents, data, information transmitted, accessed, and processed by human brains at a lightning speed. It would be possible that through AI systems, gist of a book, film, speech, article, report, data base etc. only get presented to human brain for context creation and quick decision making, and such human decisions further digitally gets transferred and communicated to other humans, digital and AI systems for further actions/transactions. Thus, present-day time-consuming reading and writing activities of humans shall be getting redundant or becoming optional in some cases with advancement in AI Tech. in future” Chief Analyst Sumant Parimal says further.

At present, technologies like Brain–computer interface (BCI) systems are typically targeted for the people with disabilities like paralytic patients. But 5JR analyst believes that scope of such technologies like BCI-Neuralink need to be widened to address requirements of even normal human being for transforming human cognitive and augmenting human decision making at a faster pace in order to make human intelligence to work in synchronization with artificial intelligence. And for such synchronization of human intelligence and artificial intelligence, 5JR analyst believes that traditional methods and processes of human’s reading and writing requires a huge disruption upto an extent of making them redundant.



“Only such disruption in traditional reading and writing methods of human being shall enable human cognitive to keep a tab on fast paced AI evolutions and preventing dangerous proliferation and usages of AI systems, enabling safe management of peaks of AI Tech. Hence, we should not get worried too much if we get to see in future that traditional human reading and writing methods becoming redundant through AI Tech. However, such AI led human cognitive transformation should be a personal choice based on emerging needs with wider acceptances” AI thought leader Sumant Parimal said further.







