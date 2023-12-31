Ukraine Intercepts Over 1,700 Enemy Missiles, About 3,100 Shahed Drones Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 1,709 Russian missiles and 3,095 Shahed-type loitering munitions since February 24, 2022.

The relevant statement was made by Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk on Telegram , summarizing the results of the year 2023, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The year 2023 is coming to an end, but the war for our freedom, for our future and our values does not end! We understand very well how powerful the enemy is in front of us, and we know that this struggle will not be easy. We hope for strong support from allies in 2024 but, first of all, we rely on our own strength! On our own forces, which stopped the enemy's onslaught in February 2022,” Oleshchuk emphasized.

He outlined the combat performance of Ukraine's Defense Forces since the Russian full-scale invasion started. In particular, Ukrainian defenders intercepted 1,709 different enemy missiles, including 1,360 Kh-101/555/55 missiles, 397 Kalibr missiles, 62 Iskander-K missiles, as well as 3,095 Shahed-136/131 combat drones.

According to Oleshchuk, with combat experience and additional weapons received from partners, Ukraine's air defenses were becoming stronger every day. Now, Ukraine can intercept about 85% of enemy air assault weapons.

In early 2023, Ukraine received the first Patriot surface-to-air missile systems, which can intercept ballistic missiles.

“So far, we have already destroyed 15 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched missiles and dozens of enemy ballistic missiles. We are looking forward to additional systems that will be able to intercept ballistic missiles,” Oleshchuk noted.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military completed several brilliant operations and destroyed the Russian aircraft causing terror against Ukrainians with their guided bombs and other weapons. In general, 329 enemy aircraft and 324 helicopters have been downed since the Russian invasion started.

During that time, Ukraine's Air Force completed more than 16,000 flights, destroyed several Russian vessels and struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.

“In 2024, we will receive Western aircraft, more aerial bombs and missiles made by the United States, the United Kingdom and France. This will help us to fight against the enemy, liberate our land, clean our sky and sea from the Russian junk. I am grateful to everyone in the army, irrespective of their line of defense. We are strong, we are united, and we will win,” Oleshchuk concluded.