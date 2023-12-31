'All India Pregnant Job' Scam In Bihar: Fraudsters Offering Money For 'Impregnating' Women Arrested

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bihar police busted a network running a job scam offering upto ₹13 lakh to men for 'impregnating women' who were not able to conceive a child with their partners. A total of eight people were arrested in Bihar's Nawada for allegedly luring men into scandalous schemes on social media, according to a Times of India report Read: Banking-related scams surged over 2X in H1FY23 from last year: RBI ReportThe group operated as 'All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service),'

on different social media platforms and used to lure men to participate in job service where they will get an opportunity to earn money by impregnating women Read: QR code scams: How to identify and be safe from such tricksAccording to the news report, the group used to charge a registration fee of ₹799 from interested candidates. Afterward, they were allowed to pay security amounts varying from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 Read: RBI, HDFC, ICICI banks receive threat mail for executing 'biggest scam' in India: 'All bombs will blast if...'On the successful completion of their task of making women pregnant who were unable to concieve a child, these men were told to receive a handsome amount of ₹13 lakh, according to the ToI Report fraud group used to target people on social media platforms like Facebook and even WhatsApp. After registration of men, the group used to send photos of different girls for choice. After the selection, the victim was asked to pay a security amount ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹2,000. Later, the group also assured the victim of paying prize money (in lakhs) after successful conception Read: Scam call alert: Elderly man loses life savings while updating KYC; Here's what happenedThe arrest of fraudsters running the scam was made after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Bihar Police raided different locations linked with the mastermind of the scheme, Munna Kumar. During the raids, the prime accused in the case managed to escape from the spot arrested men are part of a larger cybercrime syndicate running across the nation, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand. During the raids, authorities seized nine smartphones and a printer from the locations. The police hinted towards more arrests in the case.

