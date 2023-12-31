Sherleen, Aniruddh, Charrul & Rohit Plan To Spend New Year With Their Closed Ones

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Actors Sherleen Dutt, Aniruddh Dave, Charrul Malik and Rohit Choudhary share that they are planning to spend a quality time with their families and friends on New Year.

Sherleen, who has been a part of projects like 'KINK', 'Honey Trap Squad' etc, said:“My plan for the New Year is to spend some quality time with my family and friends. Well, I love to celebrate it at home because, at the end of the day, they are the only ones who matter to me.

Sharing her resolution for the year 2024, the actress said she wants to be more productive and stay fit.

“I am planning to work more on my skills and will invest my time into something good. Well, I don't feel that new-year relationships are meant to be broken. I am blessed to have the people whom I have known for years and with each passing year, our relationship is getting stronger,” added Sherleen.

Best known for his works in 'Bell Bottom', 'Shorgul', 'Suryaputra Karn', and 'Patiala Babes', Aniruddh said he is planning to spend this special day with the most special people in his life.

“I am a big fan of 'Gajar ka Halwa', so I will be having it without being calorie-conscious. I am not a party person, so I would be at home with my family. My New Year resolution is to spend more time on my skills and be more productive in 2024. I don't believe that new-year relationships are meant to be broken. If I get a magic wand, I would wish for the people around me and I would wish that the world becomes a better place for everyone,” he added.

Aniruddh has also bagged a role in the film 'Chandu Champion', starring Kartik Aaryan.

Charrul, who plays the character of Rusa in the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain', shared:“My New Year's plan is to spend quality time with the precious people in my life. I don't have any resolutions as such but I do want that I don't cheat myself in anything, like if I make any commitment towards my work, I will try to fulfil it. I will be more positive and stay around positive people. Also, I will spend more time on the things I love.”

Rohit is part of the show 'Dalchini'.

He said:“I will try to be more healthy, and stress-free. I want to work on the pending projects that I failed to complete in 2023. I am planning to celebrate New Year with my family, whether it's at our home or farmhouse but I will be enjoying myself with them to the fullest. I will concentrate more on polishing my skills and approaching good things.”

--IANS

sp/prw