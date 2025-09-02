Democratic congressman to not seek reelection next year
(MENAFN) Representative Jerry Nadler, the longest-serving Democrat in New York’s congressional delegation, has decided not to run for reelection in 2026, according to reports.
Nadler’s office confirmed his decision on Monday, while the 78-year-old lawmaker told an interviewer that he felt it was time for “generational change” and suggested that a younger representative “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”
Having served in Congress since 1992, Nadler did not endorse a successor but acknowledged that many allies could join the race. His decision comes a month after 26-year-old Democrat Liam Elkind launched a primary challenge, describing his campaign as a respectful call for Nadler to step aside.
“The first vote I ever cast was for @JerryNadler. He has led this district and this country with humanity, kindness, and intelligence. We are better for his leadership. His progressive vision for this country is an inspiration to me, and I’m grateful that I grew up represented by him,” Elkind said on X.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul also praised Nadler as “a champion, a fighter, and a trusted voice for New Yorkers” in a post on X.
During his time in office, Nadler chaired the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, where he introduced the first impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. He also championed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, signed into law by then-President Joe Biden in 2022.
Nadler represents New York’s 12th Congressional District, which covers Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Midtown. He won a challenging primary in 2022 against another incumbent after redistricting.
Nadler’s office confirmed his decision on Monday, while the 78-year-old lawmaker told an interviewer that he felt it was time for “generational change” and suggested that a younger representative “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”
Having served in Congress since 1992, Nadler did not endorse a successor but acknowledged that many allies could join the race. His decision comes a month after 26-year-old Democrat Liam Elkind launched a primary challenge, describing his campaign as a respectful call for Nadler to step aside.
“The first vote I ever cast was for @JerryNadler. He has led this district and this country with humanity, kindness, and intelligence. We are better for his leadership. His progressive vision for this country is an inspiration to me, and I’m grateful that I grew up represented by him,” Elkind said on X.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul also praised Nadler as “a champion, a fighter, and a trusted voice for New Yorkers” in a post on X.
During his time in office, Nadler chaired the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, where he introduced the first impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. He also championed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, signed into law by then-President Joe Biden in 2022.
Nadler represents New York’s 12th Congressional District, which covers Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Midtown. He won a challenging primary in 2022 against another incumbent after redistricting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment