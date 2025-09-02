Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Democratic congressman to not seek reelection next year

Democratic congressman to not seek reelection next year


2025-09-02 07:59:35
(MENAFN) Representative Jerry Nadler, the longest-serving Democrat in New York’s congressional delegation, has decided not to run for reelection in 2026, according to reports.

Nadler’s office confirmed his decision on Monday, while the 78-year-old lawmaker told an interviewer that he felt it was time for “generational change” and suggested that a younger representative “can maybe do better, can maybe help us more.”

Having served in Congress since 1992, Nadler did not endorse a successor but acknowledged that many allies could join the race. His decision comes a month after 26-year-old Democrat Liam Elkind launched a primary challenge, describing his campaign as a respectful call for Nadler to step aside.

“The first vote I ever cast was for @JerryNadler. He has led this district and this country with humanity, kindness, and intelligence. We are better for his leadership. His progressive vision for this country is an inspiration to me, and I’m grateful that I grew up represented by him,” Elkind said on X.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also praised Nadler as “a champion, a fighter, and a trusted voice for New Yorkers” in a post on X.

During his time in office, Nadler chaired the House Judiciary Committee from 2019 to 2023, where he introduced the first impeachment articles against President Donald Trump. He also championed the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, signed into law by then-President Joe Biden in 2022.

Nadler represents New York’s 12th Congressional District, which covers Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Upper East Side, and Midtown. He won a challenging primary in 2022 against another incumbent after redistricting.

MENAFN02092025000045017281ID1110005559

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search