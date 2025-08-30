President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Set To Visit China For SCO Summit
The Uzbek leader will participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the SCO Plus summit, which will take place in Tianjin on August 31 – September 1. The agenda includes strengthening cooperation in security, digital economy, green industry, energy, tourism, and other fields. The parties are expected to adopt the Tianjin Declaration and a package of joint documents.
On September 2, Mirziyoyev will hold talks in Beijing with Xi Jinping and meet with senior officials and business leaders. Discussions will focus on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China and expanding practical cooperation.
On September 3, the President of Uzbekistan will attend events marking the 80th anniversary of the Victory in World War II.
