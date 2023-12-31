5 Killed In Various Incidents In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Kazakhstan last week removed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from its sanction list and the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Afghanistan, but Russia and China abstained and $27.8 million aid was announced for the country.

Last week's major events



Azerbaijan to open embassy in Kabul

Kazakhstan removes sanctions on Afghanistan

UNSC adopts resolution on Afghanistan.

EU pledges 3m euros, IDB $24 to Afghanistan OCHA to distribute aid to 16m Afghans this winter

Casualties

Last week, five people, including a kidnapped child, were killed in various incidents across the country.

A kidnapped child named Ilyas Momand was killed in eastern Nangarhar province by his kidnappers after his family failed to pay the ransom money. One of the child's killers was killed during an operation by security forces.

A teacher and a doctor at the Kabul Medical University were killed in Kabul and a woman and her alleged lover were killed in Sari Pul province by the woman's relatives over illicit relationship.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources have provided incorrect figures.

In the previous week,, according to sources, nine people had been killed and 21 others injured in various incidents across the country.

Before the regime change in August 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security forces would get killed and maimed every week.

World's Interaction with Islamic Emirate

Azerbaijan plans to open its embassy in Afghanistan next year, a media report said on Saturday, citing a statement from the foreign ministry in Baku.

Under a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 28, 2021, Ilham Mammadov was appointed as Azerbaijan's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Afghanistan.

Also, the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan removed the Islamic Emirate from the list of banned groups banned from operating in their territory.

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi said relations between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan were on a positive trajectory and Kazakhstan's decision would serve the interest of both countries.

Liu Jinsong, Deputy Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met new Afghan ambassador to the country, Bilal Karimi, and called positive relations between the two countries a new chapter and both sides vowed to expand interactions.

Reports said Tadamichi Yamamoto, former UN representative for Afghanistan, said normalization of relations with the caretaker Afghan government was in the interest of both Afghanistan and the world, pledging Japan's cooperation in this regard.

UNSC resolution

The UN Security Council (UNSC) yesterday adopted a resolution on an independent assessment on Afghanistan that provides recommendations on international engagement to address the challenges being faced by the country.

The UN News wrote on X that the resolution approved after 13 positive votes about of 15.

The United Arab Emirate (UAE) mission to the UN also said:“Today, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution co-penned by the UAE and Japan ...“

The resolution advances the process outlined in the independent assessment on Afghanistan, including through creating a UN Special Envoy to promote implementation of the recommendations.

The mission added:“The resolution affirms that the objective of this process is an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbours, fully reintegrated into the international community, with the safe, full, equal and meaningful participation of women.

however, Russia and China abstained from the voting.

Russia and China said they did not vote on the resolution on Afghanistan and were against the appointment of a special representative for Afghanistan without consultation with the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate had said that Afghanistan has a strong central government and could manage its internal affairs and was fully capable of implementing its foreign policy.

It said parallel mechanisms by the United Nations, such as the appointment of a special representative, were not acceptable.

Continuity of aid

To help needy Afghans, the European Union has pledged contributing three million euros ($3.2 million) to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund and the Islamic Development Bank allocated 24.6 million dollars to help the Afghans.

Additionally, the Deputy Director of the United Nations Humanitarian Aid Coordination Office said 16 million people in Afghanistan will be distributed humanitarian aid this winter.

ma

Visits: 27