Highway Bridge And Modular Border Checkpoint On Azerbaijani-Iranian State Border Opened

(MENAFN- AzerNews) An opening ceremony of the highway bridge and modular border
checkpoint between the state borders of Azerbaijan and Iran across
Astarachay river has been held.
The event was attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister,
Co-Chairman of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and
Humanitarian Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran Shahin
Mustafayev and Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Co-Chairman of the Commission from the
Iranian side Mehrdad Bazrpash, Azernews reports
citing Azertag .
The Memorandum of Understanding "From the state border of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran on the
territory of the checkpoints across the state border "Astara"
(Republic of Azerbaijan) - "Astara" (Islamic Republic of Iran) over
Astarachay River was signed between the Government of the Republic
of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in
2021.
The construction of the bridge started on March 1, 2022. The
total length of the bridge intended for freight transport is 97.5
meters, with width of 4 meters.
During the last 11 months of the current year, the volume of
cargo transportation between Azerbaijan and Iran increased by 46
percent compared to the same period last year, including transit
transportation by 2.1 times. The opening of the new bridge and
checkpoint will contribute to further increasing the volume of
cargo transportation between the two countries.
