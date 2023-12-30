Munnar To Alleppey-7 New Year Weekend Getaways From Kerala

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kerala, with its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, offers numerous amazing weekend getaways. Here are seven fantastic destinations for a short trip from Kerala

Wayanad boasts lush greenery, wildlife sanctuaries like Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, Chembra Peak for trekking, and stunning waterfalls. It's around a 6-7 hour drive from Kochi.

Munnar offers breathtaking landscapes, trekking trails, the Eravikulam National Park, and the scenic Mattupetty Dam. It's around a 4-5 hour drive from Kochi.

Thekkady offers opportunities for wildlife safaris, boating on Periyar Lake, spice plantations visits, and trekking. It's approximately a 4-5 hour drive from Kochi.

A serene hill station with lush meadows, pine forests, and trekking trails, Vagamon offers a tranquil retreat amidst nature. It's around a 3-4 hour drive from Kochi.

Kumarakom is renowned for its scenic beauty, birdwatching at Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary, houseboat, and relaxing Ayurvedic treatments. It's roughly a 1.5-2 hour drive from Kochi.

Kovalam is perfect for a relaxing weekend by the sea. Enjoy the golden sands, indulge in water sports, visit the iconic Lighthouse Beach, and savor delicious seafood.

Famous for its serene backwaters and houseboat along the Vembanad Lake, Alleppey provides a relaxing getaway. It's approximately a 1.5-2 hour drive from Kochi.