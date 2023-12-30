               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Parliament Congratulates Azerbaijani President And First Vice President


12/30/2023 7:14:41 AM

Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Azernews reports.

This was stated by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at today's meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament.

The Speaker proposed to send on behalf of Milli Majlis a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31, World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.

The MPs supported with applause the Parliament Speaker's proposal.

