Parliament Congratulates Azerbaijani President And First Vice President

Milli Majlis (the Azerbaijani Parliament) has congratulated
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President
Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31-World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day
and New Year, Azernews reports.
This was stated by Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at
today's meeting of the autumn session of the Parliament.
The Speaker proposed to send on behalf of Milli Majlis a
congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, and
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on December 31, World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year.
The MPs supported with applause the Parliament Speaker's
proposal.
