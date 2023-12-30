Ayodhya Ram Mandir: CM Manik Saha Requests Special Trains For Tripura Pilgrims

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has requested Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw for a special train service so that pilgrims from Agartala can reach Ayodhya. This request aligns with the upcoming inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22's proposal highlights the eagerness of approximately 2,000 devotees from Tripura to join this historic event, PTI reported. These pilgrims are ready to finance their travel expenses. The chief minister envisions this train journey, which starts on January 20 and ends with a return trip on January 23: Say Cheese! Yogi Adityanath's selfie moment in Ayodhya

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya transcends mere religious boundaries. Saha views it as a symbol of national unity, harmony and India's vast cultural heritage. This landmark event promises to draw millions, reflecting the temple's cultural and spiritual significance across India Modi in AyodhyaPrime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya on December 30 ahead of the Ram Lalla Temple's consecration ceremony. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airport. According to ANI, PM Modi's itinerary includes launching various projects in the city, collectively valued at ₹15,000 crore Modi Ayodhya Visit LIVE UpdatesThese projects consist of a range of developments like an airport, a railway station, a highway and an expansion of an existing railway line. Moreover, the inauguration of four significant roadways is also on the agenda during his visit Modi is set to inaugurate the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham and the revamped Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. He will also launch the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains flightsAir India Express earlier announced the introduction of non-stop flights to Ayodhya from Bengaluru and Kolkata. The flights will be operating from January 17. This expansion aims to enhance Ayodhya's connectivity, adding to the existing route from Delhi airline previously revealed plans to initiate flights connecting Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30, coinciding with the opening of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham.

MENAFN30122023007365015876ID1107669963