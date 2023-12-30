Autel Energy's First Ever Maxicharger DC Hipower In Europe Lands In Denmark With Powergo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Autel Energy , a leading provider of EV (electric vehicle) charging solutions and services, is proud to announce that their first MaxiCharger DC HiPower has landed in Denmark, with PowerGo , a prominent charging point operator. This marks a significant advancement in Denmark's sustainable energy landscape, with the installation of two MaxiCharger DC HiPower units set to be operational by the end of December.Autel Energy has consistently led the charge in Europe's energy sector, championing the development of smart charging solutions. The landmark arrival of its MaxiCharger DC HiPower is a major step in Denmark's commitment to expanding its green energy capabilities, aligning with the nation's goals for a renewable energy future."We are thrilled to mark a pivotal chapter in Denmark's journey towards green energy with the introduction of the first European MaxiCharger DC HiPower, in partnership with PowerGo,” said Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe.“This cutting-edge technology not only embodies our commitment to pioneering innovative and eco-friendly solutions but also represents a significant step in a series of advancements that will propel Denmark's green future. We are confident that this initiative will significantly contribute to Denmark's ongoing efforts in renewable energy, setting a precedent for a more sustainable tomorrow."The MaxiCharger DC HiPower distinguishes itself through a suite of unparalleled features, combining intelligent design and an intuitive interface. Autel is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of sustainable energy, offering cutting-edge solutions that meet evolving customer needs while contributing positively to environmental stewardship.Key Features of the MaxiCharger DC HiPower:.Ultra-Fast Charging: With a maximum output power of 640 kW, a maximum output current of 650 amps, and a single cable output power of up to 480 kW, it sets a new standard in charging speed..Intelligent Technology: Incorporating the Energy Cube, a matrix switching algorithm patented by Autel, and an AI-driven switching algorithm, it efficiently minimizes expansion costs while optimizing power capability utilization..Unmatched Reliability: The MaxiCharger DC HiPower offers up to 99.5% vehicle-charger compatibility and a 99.5% success rate for one-time charging, ensuring reliability and user satisfaction.The strategic collaboration between Autel Energy and PowerGo significantly strengthens Denmark's green energy development, aligning seamlessly with the nation's renewable energy goals. Autel Energy is proud to be at the forefront of this transformative journey, actively contributing to Denmark's vision of an eco-friendly future.

Jiaqi Liu

Autel Energy

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube