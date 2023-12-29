Designer Pool Covers Launch New Automatic Pool Safety Cover

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEYERTON, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Germiston, Gauteng - A company called Designer Pool Covers , which focuses on designing and customizing both automatic and manual pool covers , has recently introduced its new Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover. This cover is considered to be one of the top choices for safety covers in the swimming pool industry and is available in Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique.The homeowners now have a new choice with the Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover that focuses on safety, has a long lifespan, and can be operated in less than a minute. This automatic system is powered by a hydraulic motor, which controls the opening and closing of the cover. The cover moves along a track system and is considered the top safety cover option on the market because the electrical motor, known as the Power Pack, is positioned away from the pool and near the Pool Pump. Additionally, there is no electrical motor within a meter of the water area.A representative from Designer Pool Covers stated that they offer a variety of options for pool covers, whether you prefer Vinyl or Slatted. They have both automatic covers that are luxurious and comfortable, as well as more affordable manual ones. Their covers can fit most pool shapes, designs, and sizes and come in different colors to suit your preference.The team at Designer Pool Covers, who are extremely knowledgeable and skilled, offer a variety of designer pool covers. These options include an automatic cover, a slatted cover, or a custom-designed choice. With their help, any pool can become a beautiful focal point that showcases an individual's personal style while also ensuring a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone.Designer pool covers offers customers a wide range of benefits with their high-quality pool covers, which adhere to international standards and trends. These benefits include exceptional performance and reliability, as well as comprehensive professional technical assistance for clients, architects, and builders.Top-notch Materials: The South African business is committed to providing top-quality products, which is why it uses high-grade materials for its wide selection of pool covers. Each cover is designed to endure extreme weather conditions, combat UV damage, and stay reliable for many years.Designer pool covers acknowledges the fact that every swimming pool has its own distinctive characteristics, and as such, a cover should be personalized to suit the specific needs of each individual customer. This is the reason why they provide a variety of customization choices such as selecting colors, patterns, and even the potential to incorporate branding elements.Improved Safety: The topmost concern of the pool cover company is safety, and their pool covers are designed to create a safe space for families and pets. These designer pool covers come with cutting-edge safety elements like locks that are child-proof, surfaces that are slip-resistant, and the ability to bear weight. This ensures that customers can feel at ease, knowing that their pool is protected against any unexpected accidents or unauthorized entry.Energy Efficiency: The carefully designed pool covers offered by Designer pool covers are intended to assist customers in saving energy and decreasing operating expenses. These covers are skillfully designed to retain heat and prevent water from evaporating, ensuring that the pool maintains an ideal temperature. As a result, less energy is needed to heat the pool, benefiting both the environment and customers' wallets in the long term.If you're looking to enhance your pool experience and turn it into something extraordinary, reach out to Designer Pool Covers today. Discuss their swimming pool cover prices and begin the process of transforming your pool into a stunning masterpiece.About Designer Pool CoversDesigner pool covers is a swimming pool company with a presence in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, and Mozambique. They have been in the business of servicing and constructing pool covers for over 12 years. Offering a range of high-quality, secure, and user-friendly pool covers, Designer pool covers strives to provide customers with the perfect solution for their individual needs.More InformationFor further information on the introduction of Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover by Designer pool covers, kindly visit their website at .

