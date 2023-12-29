UKK Season 2: Ramji, Sachin Star In Chennai Quick Guns' Win Over Rajasthan Warriors

(MENAFN- IANS) Cuttack, Dec 29 (IANS) Ramji Kashyap and Sachin Bhargo displayed fine performances as Chennai Quick Guns registered a 31-27 win over Rajasthan Warriors in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Friday.

Ramji scored eight points during the attack to take his points tally to a total of 30 points in the league. He stayed on the mat for more than a minute as well to contribute to his team's dream run bonus points, while Sachin claimed six points in attack.

Meanwhile, Ramji also won the award for the best attacker in the league so far and the award for best defender went to Aditya Ganpule of Telugu Yoddhas. Odisha Juggernauts' Deepak Sahoo was named the player with the best pole dive, while Rahul Mandal of Telugu Yoddhas clinched the award for the best skydive in the ongoing season.

Mumbai Khiladis' Rokeson Singh took the award for best dodge in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 so far.

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho is the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding, courtesy of the UK-based BNP Group.

Attacking first, Rajasthan Warriors went off to a slow start in the first turn and gave away three dream run bonus points to Chennai Quick Guns. The team also only managed to grab 10 points with captain Majahar Jamadar notching up four points.

However, Rajasthan made a remarkable comeback in the second turn as they displayed an extraordinary defensive game to earn three dream run bonus points and allowed Chennai Quick Guns to win only 10 points.

The second inning saw fine performances by the attackers and Rajasthan Warriors took a 14-point lead going into the final turn where Chennai proved to be a better team.

They won 18 points during the fourth turn to clinch the match.

Mumbai Khiladis will clash with Chennai Quick Guns on Saturday while defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will play against Gujarat Giants.

--IANS

bsk/