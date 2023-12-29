Hotel Elkhart Debuts RV Repair and Restore Package

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hotel Elkhart King Guest Room

Hotel Elkhart

Hotel Elkhart Lobby

- Sonnie Troyer, General Manager, Hotel ElkhartELKHART, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate ReleaseHotel Elkhart Debuts RV Repair and Restore PackageHotel Elkhart, a distinguished member of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, proudly introduces the Hotel Elkhart Repair and Restore package. This unique offering is designed to cater to RV enthusiasts, providing them with a sanctuary of comfort and elegance. At the same time, their vehicles are expertly serviced in the renowned RV capital of the world, Elkhart, Indiana.Guests enjoying the Repair and Restore package can expect a seamless experience, leaving their RVs in the trusted hands of Elkhart's premier repair facility while they bask in the luxury of Hotel Elkhart. Renowned for its chic accommodations, the hotel features luxurious Kingsdown Capeplush mattresses and spa-inspired bathrooms, with Molton Brown amenities and Boca bathrobes allowing guests to unwind with indulgent baths or refreshing showers.Culinary delights await at The Corner Bar, offering hearty comfort fare and inventive cocktails. For those seeking elevated views and libations, the High Note Rooftop Bar is the perfect retreat, while Relish Cafe & Confections provides a selection of homemade breakfasts, pastries, and decadent desserts.The package is further enhanced by delving into Elkhart's rich culture and attractions, including the Elkhart RV Hall of Fame and the historic Lerner Theater. Guests may take some time off the road to embrace the full spectrum of Elkhart's cultural and recreational offerings.Available for two-night stays or longer, the package includes:.Luxurious accommodations.A $25 food and beverage credit at The Corner Bar Restaurant.Two tickets to the RV Hall of Fame.Complimentary parking.Extended checkout time at 2:00 pmSonnie Troyer, General Manager of Hotel Elkhart, highlights the dual benefits of the package,“We recognize the significance of a meticulously maintained RV and the rejuvenation of our guests. The Repair and Restore package is a harmonious blend of both, offering peace of mind for RV owners and a haven for relaxation.”For booking information, visit Hotel Elkhart Special Offers.(574) 389-7900email ....About Hotel ElkhartA historic emblem since 1923, Hotel Elkhart has been meticulously revived, reflecting the splendor of the Jazz Age. Relaunching in 2021, this architectural treasure integrates Elkhart's vibrant history and artistic essence into a contemporary hospitality experience. The Hotel Elkhart is a testament to heritage and craftsmanship, with original design elements meticulously preserved. Managed by Cornerstone Hospitality LLC, cornerstonehospitality. The hotel redefines the guest experience with personalized service, inviting you to immerse in the rich arts, entertainment, and shopping of historic Downtown Elkhart.Discover more at Hotel ElkhartHotel Elkhart Website500 S Main Street, Elkhart, Indiana 46516Phone: 574-389-7900

