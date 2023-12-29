Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Refurbishment Of Highway In Shabran District - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree "On measures on capital
repair of the Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with the Russian
Federation (11 km)-Aghalig-Dashliyatag-Gunashli highway of Shabran
district," Trend reports.
According to the decree, in order to overhaul the
Gandob-Khachmaz-Yalama-state border with the Russian Federation (11
km)-Aghalig-Dashliyatag-Gunashli highway connecting three
settlements with a population of 4,000 people, from the amount
specified in subparagraph 1.31.25, "Distribution of funds provided
in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 for
state capital investments (investment expenditures)" approved by
the Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 3720
dated January 23, 2023, the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan was
initially allocated 1 million manat ($588,235).
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Finance has been tasked with ensuring
finance in the amount mentioned in Part 1 of this directive.
The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan has been tasked with
providing the necessary financial means for the completion of the
capital repair of the highway specified in Part 1 of this decree in
the allocation of expenditures on state capital investments in the
Republic of Azerbaijan's draft state budget for 2024.
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with resolving
issues raised by this decree.
MENAFN29122023000187011040ID1107667938
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.