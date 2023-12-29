Kuwaiti Amb. To Chile Presents Credentials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to Chile Ziad A-Anbaei presented his credentials to President of Chile Gabriel Boric in the capital Santiago on Friday.

In a statement received by KUNA, Kuwait Embassy said the Ambassador conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to President Boric.

Al-Anbaei said he was eager to continue enhancing the two countries' relations that were forged over 60 years ago.

He quoted the president of Chile as saying that he would seek to further promote relations with all world countries and to creat more economic bonds for the common interest of everyone. (end)

