Protecting Arab Heritage From The Sands Of Time

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A snake temple. A dead poet's home. Ancient rock art. The Arabian lion. These are just some of the treasures of Arabian heritage that have been destroyed, threatened, or forgotten by the incessant march of modernity – or simply lack of awareness.

In parts of the Arab Gulf region, however, heritage is finally getting its due.

For decades, natural, historical, and archeological sites were not a priority in the Middle East, especially in countries that had economic, political, and security instability. Not surprisingly, important sites have been neglected, destroyed by conflict, looted, and even built over.

Of the 1,199 sites on the

UNESCO World Heritage List , just 93 – 8% – are in Arab states,

the lowest of any region.

Part of the reason is bureaucracy. It takes a lot of paperwork and proper documentation to have one's heritage added to UNESCO's international list. Many worthy sites are never recognized, as insufficient information makes verification impossible.

Yet political will is also an essential ingredient to cultural preservation. In several Gulf states, that inclination has arrived.

In recent years, Gulf states, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have put significant energy into pushing for the preservation and recognition of places and traditions.

National heritage-related celebrations – such as festivals for Saudi coffee and exhibitions for Emirati and Omani handicrafts – highlight the importance of regional culture far beyond national borders.