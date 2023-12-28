Parvej Husen Talukder: The founder of Kavya Kishor International

(MENAFN- Kavya Kishor) Parvej Husen Talukder is a Bangladeshi poet and children’s literature author. In 2020, he founded Kavya Kishor International (KKI) and served as the CEO of the organization from 2020 to 2023.



Previously known as Kavya Kishor, KKI used to publish Kavya Kishor English internationally and Monthly Kavya Kishor magazine in Bangladesh. However, in 2023, it transformed into an international literary organization under the leadership of Australian poet Michael Hislop.



Popular Bangladeshi actor and poet ABM Sohel Rashid provided guidance, and Monthly Kavya Kishor has been regularly published with him as its main mentor.



Currently, Kavya Kishor International publishes Luminance (magazine), Kavya Kishor English (magazine), and Monthly Kavya Kishor, while discontinuing the publication of Kavya Kishor English.



Parvej Husen Talukder serves as the Youth Editor of KKI, the Kids Desk Editor of Luminance magazine, and the Editor of Monthly Kavya Kishor.



He was born on August 23, 2005, in the Jatichar village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj district, Bangladesh. His father’s name is Md. Abul Kashem Talukder, and his mother’s name is Sultana Parvin. His younger brother, Sabbir Hosen Talukder, is a social activist and the fashion ambassador of Monthly Kavya Kishor.



Parvej Husen Talukder has received awards such as the Jagrata Sahittya Sammanana-2022 in Children’s literature and The King Rhymester of Haor Region.



