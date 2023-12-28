Qatar Court Reduces Death Penalty Of 8 Ex-Indian Navy Officers To Jail Terms

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A Qatar court on Thursday reduced the sentences of 8 former Navy officers convicted in the Dahra Global case, the Ministry of External Affairs said. The verdict reduces the death penalty of former Navy officers to jail term. The MEA added that the Indian government will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance to the Indian citizens and also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities.\"We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced...The detailed judgment is awaited...Our Ambassador to Qatar and other officials were present in the Court of Appeal today, along with the family members. We have stood by them since the beginning of the matter and we will continue to extend all consular and legal assistance. We will also continue to take up the matter with the Qatari authorities.\" the MEA statement said on the verdict in the Dahra Global case in Qatar 8 former Navy officers, who were working for Doha-based Dahra Global were arrested in August 2022. The Qatari authorities didn't reveal the charges against the Indian citizens, but sources alleged the former Navy officials were spying for Israel authorities filed a chargesheet against the accused in March 2023 and a court sentenced them to death on 26 October 2023's Ministry of External Affairs, which was following the matter expressed shock over the ruling and began some intense diplomatic deliberations with the Qatari authorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed the well-being of the Indian community focused on efforts to bring them back

Last week, during a press conference MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, outlined India's approach to the case and said that the government is focusing on bringing our people back.“We have said this is an important issue that we are following, and [looking at] how we can get our people back to India at the earliest. That is what is driving us,” he said 8 former Navy officials are identified as Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta and Sailor Rajesh.



