Math Ain't Mathing? Celebrate Kwanzaa With Automation Workz Vision Board App

Pessimism and Hope: A Survey of the Financial Status and Aspirations of Black Americans, by the Joint Center for Political and Economic studies, 75 percent of Black Americans could NOT handle an unexpected expense of $1,000. Change that dynamic in 2024 with the Life Culture Audit vision board app.

The Life Culture Audit app embodies the principles of Kwanzaa - Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity and Faith. These principles are needed to grow the spending power of Black communities from 1.6 trillion annually. While that figure is slowly increasing, many Black people, even those earning above $100,00, are not economically stable.

After investors refused to invest in the startup of Automation Workz, a tech training firm that assists low-income people of color acquire certifications in cybersecurity ops, AI & data analytics, tech project management

and IoT,

Ida Byrd-Hill sold her downtown Detroit residence, car and retirement funds. Ida believes economic stability comes with increased income and a positive mindset. Almost 4 years later of living in voluntary poverty, she has trained 100+ to move into a tech career and achieved her goal of affluence, again. Her secret weapon – Her 1-page Life Culture Audit vision board on her phone screen saver.

"I look at my phone 100 times a day. The vision board drives me to complete the mundane 'little' tasks to achieve my goal. It keeps me 'fabulous,' my favorite greeting response and excited at all times. In 2023, my goal was to double the revenue of Automation Workz and finance my vision," exclaims Ida Byrd-Hill.

Ida created the Life Culture Audit vision board app to focus her learners on improving their lifestyle goals, daily. Her tech training completion rates are 75% with many of her learners having doubled or nearly doubled their salaries.

Here are learner success stories –



Kay from $35,000 to $130,000 as a Technology Engineer.

Jah from $50,000 to $130,000 for a Cybersecurity job.

Jordan from $45,000 to $92,000 as a Tech Trainer.

Miranda from waitress to Tech Support Engineer at $65,000.



Willie from $30,520 to $81,120 Robotic Restaurant Manager.

Demetrius from $50,000 before layoff to $85,000 as wealth tech analyst.

Timera from $40,000 to $70,000 as Cybersecurity Sales. Stefan from $41,600 as Factory Worker to $64,708 as IT Analyst

The Life Culture Audit vision board app utilizes the power of visualization. What people reflect upon and speak, they attract like a magnet. If you see yourself as broke, you speak in broke language, you remain broke. If you see yourself with abundance, you speak in abundance terms and abundance is attracted to you. Ida knows this first hand as she has been using a vision board since the age of 15 where she matriculated from a Flint housing project to the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

In 2024, Ida plans a 10x revenue growth to train even more Black people for tech careers in multiple states.

Join her in 2024. Use the Life Culture Audit vision boarding app to create a pictorial vision of your desired income and lifestyle so the math adds up. Download the Life Culture Audit app from the Apple App store and Google Play for FREE. Share with your friends and colleagues. Attend one of our Vision Boarding Parties.

Ida Byrd-Hill is CEO of Automation Workz. Ida has 30+ years of professional business experience, including management of $620 million as a wealth manager, $40 million as a mortgage loan officer, a headhunter placing tech executives and now the founder of a cybersecurity post-secondary school. Ida Byrd-Hill is a graduate of University of Michigan - Ann Arbor with a BA Economics and Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University with an MBA specializing in People Management/Strategy. She is author of 8 books, including Breakin' Out of Your Financial Funk and Invisible Talent Market.

