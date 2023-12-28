MFA Ukraine On Own Work In 2023: New Embassies, Grain Export, Russia's Isolation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summed up the results of its performance in 2023, which was full of diplomatic achievements.

"The year 2023 was really busy. Full of diplomatic achievements. The opening of new embassies and consulates, hundreds of meetings with foreign leaders and partners, visits to Ukraine, export of agricultural products, and international isolation of Russia – all this and more became possible through daily systemic work. We are finishing this year and not going to stop," the report noted.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said President Volodymyr Zelensky held nearly 250 meetings with foreign leaders, representatives of international organizations, civil society, and foreign businesses, as well as almost 170 phone calls.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba had 140 bilateral international meetings and about 90 calls.

In 2023, there were 190 visits to Ukraine by senior and top level foreign officials.

"In other words, literally every other day we welcomed world leaders, representatives of foreign states and international organizations," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized.

Ukrainian diplomats, together with partners, worked to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor state, Russia.

In particular, in 2023, the U.S. government introduced more than 20 sanctions packages against Russia and implemented additional customs tariffs on more than 570 product groups imported from Russia.

The European Union adopted three new packages of Russia sanctions – the 10th (February 25), the 11th (June 23), and the 12th (December 18).

In addition, the EU, UK, US, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, and Japan have imposed sanctions on a large number of individuals and legal entities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also recalled that in November, for the first time since the Soviet era, Russia lost its seat in the governing bodies of three authoritative international organizations – the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, UNESCO, and the International Maritime Organization, and in December, the Danube Commission was added to the list as Russia must vacate the seat before February 29, 2024.

Among the victories of Ukraine's economic diplomacy in 2023, the ministry noted the opening of eight new markets for the export of Ukrainian products, more than 70 concluded contracts for cooperation and the participation of more than 400 Ukrainian companies in over 80 foreign exhibitions.

Ukraine also expanded its diplomatic presence across the world at Ukrainian embassies were opened in Ghana and Rwanda. In addition, the consent was obtained from host countries to open foreign diplomatic offices in Botswana, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Mozambique, and Sudan.

