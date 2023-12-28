Azerbaijan's ABADA Reveals International Road Traffic Activity Of Its Vehicles For 2023

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A total of
11,965 vehicles participated in the international road
transportation from Azerbaijan via the country's International Road
Carriers Association (ABADA) in 2023, the association's
Secretary-General Kanan Gurbanov said at a press conference,
Trend reports.
He reminded that in 2021, this figure amounted to 2,400
vehicles.
Transportation takes place along the North-South and West-East
routes (the most popular and relevant directions for cargo
delivery).
To note, in 2023, a memorandum was signed with the Association
of International Road Carriers of Russia.
Will be updated
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107664298
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.