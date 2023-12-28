Terms Of Commissioning Of Azerbaijan's First Dredging Vessel Disclosed (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Baku Shipyard
LLC and Dutch Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. have begun
construction on the dredge vessel CSD 650, which is expected to be
launched at the end of 2025, Chairman of the Board of Baku Shipyard
Elshad Nuriyev told Trend .
According to Nuriyev, the customer of such a dredging vessel is
Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC.
"The construction of such a vessel is quite important. The
presence of such vessels in the country is required to reduce the
level of the Caspian Sea. For the first time, a vessel of this type
will be built in Azerbaijan," Nuriyev emphasized.
The work of the dredging vessel is aimed at creating conditions
in the ports of Azerbaijan for them to be able to serve vessels
with a draft of more than 6-8 meters, such as tankers of 8,000 tons
operating in the Caspian Sea.
Due to the shoaling of the Caspian Sea, the process of receiving
such vessels is currently facing difficulties, as the bottom of the
Azerbaijani Caspian water area is now mostly hard clay, whereas
before there was sand and light clay.
Therefore, modern dredging vessels are required, such as the CSD
650 type with a powerful shovel and other technological
features.
Nuriyev also told Trend that the shipyard is building a tanker
by order of SOCAR (the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan), with the cost determined at $28.8 million; the
shipyard also has an order for a ferry for the Azerbaijan Caspian
Shipping Company.
"The enterprise has signed contracts, and orders are being
formed and tanker orders concern an 8,000-ton and a 12,000-ton
tanker," the chairman said.
"We plan to fulfill the orders until 2030," Nuriyev added.
A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Baku Shipyard and
Damen Shipyards Gorinchem B.V. in June this year, and a
construction contract was signed on October 12.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN28122023000187011040ID1107663755
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.