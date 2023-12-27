Morgan Marine Unveils Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 & 895 In Essex

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Essex, UK - Morgan Marine is thrilled to announce the latest additions to its premium range of boats - the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 and Merry Fisher 895 . These state-of-the-art models, known for their exceptional design and performance, are now available for viewing and purchase at our Essex location. The introduction of these models underscores Morgan Marine's commitment to offering only the best in maritime craftsmanship and innovation.



The Merry Fisher 1095, a flagship in the Jeanneau range, is a marvel of engineering and design. Boasting an impressive flybridge, a first in the Merry Fisher line, this model offers a new dimension of comfort and flexibility. With three cabins, a spacious saloon, and a fully equipped galley, it is perfect for family cruising and long-distance travel. Its powerful performance, courtesy of twin outboard engines, ensures a smooth and exhilarating experience on the water.



For more details on the Merry Fisher 1095, visit our website: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 Flybridge.



The Merry Fisher 895 is another gem in the Jeanneau collection, offering an incomparable boating experience. It's designed for comfort and versatility, featuring a bright interior, two cabins, and a clever layout that maximizes space. The Merry Fisher 895 is ideal for weekend getaways, offering a unique combination of performance and livability. Its agile handling and stable ride make it a favorite among boating enthusiasts.



Discover more about the Merry Fisher 895 here: Jeanneau Merry Fisher 895.



Both models exemplify Jeanneau's commitment to quality and innovation, with features that cater to both the avid fisherman and the leisure cruiser. At Morgan Marine, we are excited to showcase these boats that blend elegance, comfort, and performance seamlessly.



"We are proud to introduce the Merry Fisher 1095 and 895 to our clientele in Essex. These models represent the pinnacle of boating excellence, and we are confident that they will provide unforgettable experiences on the water," said a spokesperson for Morgan Marine.



Customers are invited to visit our Essex showroom to view these magnificent vessels in person. Our knowledgeable staff is on hand to provide detailed information and assist with any queries. For those unable to visit, virtual tours and consultations are available upon request.



For inquiries and further information, please contact Morgan Marine at 01206 302003. Our team is dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring that your boating dreams become a reality.



Join us in celebrating the arrival of the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 1095 and 895 in Essex. Experience the pinnacle of maritime luxury and performance with Morgan Marine.

