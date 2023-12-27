The Ultimate Tool Against Winter Snow: Snow Joe® IONMAX Cordless Snow Shovel

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter's frosty grip tightens, Snow Joe, leader in outdoor tools, offers its latest innovation: the 24V-SS13-TV1

IONMAX Cordless Snow Shovel. This cordless powerhouse, recently showcased on the Drew Barrymore Show , is redefining snow removal, blending convenience and might to make it an essential winter tool.

Continue Reading

"I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver."

Featured on the Drew Barrymore Show, tackle winter head-on with the Snow Joe® IONMAX Cordless Snow Shovel Bundle.

Post this





This Cordless Electric Snow Shovel

represents a major leap in snow clearing technology. At 13.5 lbs, it's remarkably lightweight, yet it effectively moves up to 300 lbs of snow per minute! This feature alone elevates it from a simple tool to an essential winter ally, especially for those handling snow removal alone.

Echoing its ease of use, a Real Simple reader shared, "I Own a House and Live Alone, and This Electric Snow Shovel Has Been a Life-Saver." This acclaim highlights the shovel's versatility for users, from independent homeowners to anyone looking for a stress-free way to tackle snow removal.

Packed for peak efficiency, this bundle features an ergonomic dual-handle design and dual-blade auger. It throws snow up to 20 feet clearing a 13x6 inch path without damaging surfaces, thanks to its durable scraper blade at the base. Also included are a quick charger for rapid power-ups, a 3-Year Warranty, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

This outstanding bundle, $300 total value, includes the shovel, a protective cover, the IceDozer® Ice + Snow Scraper, and a 24V 4.0-Ah IONMAX Battery! This bundle not only adds value but also solidifies the Snow Joe shovel as a vital component in your winter preparedness kit.

Act now! When it comes to snow, Go with Joe®. For a limited time, get over $100 in savings, shopping exclusively on snowjoe , while supplies last.

About Snow Joe

Snow Joe - and its complementary brands Sun Joe®, Aqua Joe®, and Auto Joe® - planted its roots in 2004 as a digitally native, direct-to-consumer company that designs, develops, and distributes high-quality, yet affordable, lawn and garden tools. It has grown to become a leader in electric and cordless snowblowers and electric pressure washers, and now offers a wide range of tools to tackle any outdoor chore.

For more information, visit

snowjoe

or connect on

Facebook

and

Instagram .



© 2023 Snow Joe, LLC. All Rights Reserved. AUTO JOE, AQUA JOE, SNOW JOE and SUN JOE are registered trademarks of Snow Joe, LLC.

SOURCE Snow Joe LLC