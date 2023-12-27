ABB Extends No-Code Wizard Easy Programming To Industrial Robots Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) ABB Robotics has extended the scope of its free Wizard Easy Programming software to include its six-axis industrial robots powered by an OmniCore controller in addition to its collaborative robots.

This makes ABB the first robot manufacturer to offer an easy-to-use, no-code programming tool for cobots and six-axis industrial robots, lowering barriers to automation for new users and offering ecosystem partners and integrators an efficient tool to support their customers.

“Addressing industry challenges and opportunities is essential to sustain and accelerate the worldwide adoption of robotics automation,” says Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics.

“By extending Wizard Easy Programming to our six-axis industrial robots, ABB Robotics is responding to the scarcity of skilled labor and rising manufacturer demand for simple and easy-to use robot programming software for their robot fleets.”

Wizard Easy Programming uses a graphical, no-code, drag-and-drop programming approach designed to simplify the development of robot applications.

