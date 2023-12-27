QU Biomedical Sciences Master Students Complete Defence Presentations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Health Sciences at Qatar University (QU) announced the successful completion of the Master's defence presentations by the Department of Biomedical Sciences, marking a momentous achievement.

These presentations, according to QU, serve as a spotlight on the substantial research endeavours undertaken by 10 candidates pursuing a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences.

Among these scholars, four celebrated the culmination of their master's programmes, with three specialising in the Laboratory Management Track and one dedicated to the Research Track. Simultaneously, the remaining six presented their progress in Thesis I, offering glimpses into ongoing research projects slated for completion in the upcoming term.

The meticulously organised defense sessions featured esteemed faculty examiners from diverse health-related clusters, including the College of Medicine and other vital health sciences departments such as Public Health. These examination committees comprised both internal luminaries from QU's Biomedical Research Center and external experts from prestigious institutions like Sidra Medicine and Weill Cornell Medicine.

The graduates from the Laboratory Management Track – Esra Mohamed Moosa, Halah Noor Nasir, and Khalid Dabsan al-Qahtani – demonstrated exceptional efforts within their respective fields.

Collaborating closely with Dr Atiyeh Abdallah, Moosa delved into“Quality Control and Regulatory Framework for Implementing Machine Learning in Clinical Diagnosis.” Nasir, guided by Dr Rozaimi Razali, explored“Machine Learning Prediction of Cancer from a Publicly Available Dataset”; while al-Qahtani, under Dr Rozaimi Razali's mentorship, focused on“Machine Learning Prediction of Diabetes from a Publicly Available Dataset.” Their groundbreaking work exemplified the effective utilisation of cutting-edge technologies, significantly advancing clinical diagnostics and disease prediction.

In the Research Track, Hadil Adnan Abdulkader, under the mentorship of Dr Maha al-Asmakh, delved into the intricate relationship between clock genes, lifestyle, and obesity risk. Her research unveiled a significant association between the polygenic risk score from circadian-related genes and obesity in the Qatari population, independent of factors such as age, sex, education, smoking, and physical activity.

The Thesis I presentations offered compelling insights into ongoing biomedical sciences projects, showcasing the contributions of Enas Said al-Absi, Fatima Hassan Ali, Tara Fathi Abdulazeez al-Barazenji, Sondos Abed Alhameed Muneer Yousef, Asma Allouch, and Nedhal al-Husaini. Under the guidance of various faculty members, these students exhibited their individual contributions, illuminating collaborative efforts within the Department of Biomedical Sciences.

Dr al-Asmakh, head of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, lauded this exceptional academic achievement, stating:“Congratulations to all our master's students who brilliantly defended their theses and capstone projects. We take immense pride in our recent graduates, recognising their findings as significant contributions poised to benefit Qatar's healthcare sector.”

