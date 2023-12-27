ATS Arrests Jharkhand Student Over Alarming Social Media Post Hinting At Second Pulwama Attack

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) swiftly took action and apprehended Mohammad Talha Mazar, a student at Darul Uloom Madrasa in Deoband, Jharkhand, after a disturbing social media post surfaced, suggesting the possibility of another Pulwama-like attack. The viral post raised immediate concerns, prompting the Deoband police to file an FIR against the student before the ATS intervened for further investigation.

Talha Mazar's alarming Twitter message hinting at a potential second Pulwama attack stirred significant unrest on social media platforms. Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur police confirmed the FIR and disclosed ongoing interrogations by police and counter-terrorism units. Notably, authorities seized the student's mobile phone to scrutinize the threatening message.

The mention of 'In Sha Allah Dusra Pulwama Bee Hoga' on social media brought back memories of the tragic 2019 Pulwama attack, where terrorists targeted an Indian army convoy, claiming the lives of 40 soldiers. The horrific incident occurred when a car bomb exploded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, causing widespread casualties and national mourning.

Hailing from Saraikela in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Talha Mazhar's association with Darul Uloom Deoband raised alarm with his social media post invoking 'Allah,' leading to grave concerns about potential threats to Indian civilians and military personnel.

Prompt social media alerts and swift responses by Uttar Pradesh police led to the ATS apprehending the student. An extensive interrogation is underway as authorities aim to unravel the specifics behind the distressing social media post and its potential ramifications for national security.