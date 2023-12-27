Ombudswoman Raises Issue Of Protecting Rights Of Azerbaijanis Deported From W.Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) of the Republic of
Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, participated in the international
symposium on "Deportation and its psychological effects on society,
especially women," held in Ankara by the Grand National Assembly of
Turkiye and the Turkiye-Azerbaijan Friendship, Cooperation, and
Solidarity Foundation.
During her presentation at the event, the Ombudswoman gave
detailed information about the facts, such as the ethnic cleansing
policy against the Azerbaijanis living in Armenia at different
stages of history, the destruction of the historical and cultural
heritage belonging to the Azerbaijanis in those areas, the
destruction of cemeteries, the settlement of Armenians in those
regions, and the changing of place names. At the same time, despite
the fact that 75 years have passed since the deportation of
Azerbaijanis from their native lands, it was noted that the policy
of hatred and intolerance towards Azerbaijan is still being
supported in Armenia.
The Ombudswoman said that Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing,
deportation, and genocide policies against Azerbaijanis at
different times, killed hundreds of thousands of civilians, and
took successive steps to realize the ideology of Armenia without
Turks. Noting that women and children were also seriously affected
by this policy, S. Aliyeva stated that these crimes in Armenia are
based on ethnic hatred and pointed out that two reports on hate
crimes and hate speech against Azerbaijanis were prepared by the
Ombudsman institution and addressed to relevant international
organisations.
The Ombudsman of Azerbaijan said that as a result of the 44-day
Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist operation carried out in
September this year, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has been
restored, those areas have been cleared of separatist terrorist
groups, and conditions have been created for the return of
internally displaced persons to their native lands.
At the same time, S. Aliyeva touched on the importance of
Turkiye's moral support to Azerbaijanis during the war and post-war
period and reminded that the Chief Ombudsman of the Republic of
Turkiye carried out fact-finding missions in the liberated regions
where the civilian population was targeted by Armenia, as well as
in the territories destroyed during the occupation.
The Human Rights Commissioner pointed out that the indifferent
attitude and double standards of international organisations
towards such crimes cause massive and gross violations of human
rights and freedoms, hinder peacebuilding, create an environment of
impunity, and most importantly, lead to the recurrence of such
cases.
In conclusion, S. Aliyeva said that the Armenian side should
create conditions for the return of Azerbaijanis who were deported
to their homeland, and compensation should be paid for the damage
caused to them.
During the event, a video about the policy of hatred against
Azerbaijanis prepared by the Office of the Ombudsman was shown.
