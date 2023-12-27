BTC/USD Forecast: Looks Strong Overall

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin exhibited a slight pullback on Friday, setting the stage for a tranquil drift into the holiday season.

In this context, it seems evident that we will witness a consistent influx of buyers seeking to capitalize on the cryptocurrency's intrinsic value.

Such a trend has been the hallmark of the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin leading the way. The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average emerges as a crucial support level, acting as a formidable short-term foundation should we revisit this moving average.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region See full brokers list 1 Read full review Get Started

Beneath this support lies the $40,000 threshold, coupled with an influential trendline that comes into play. It's important to recognize the Bitcoin market's heightened sensitivity to interest rates, which profoundly impacts the decisions of institutional traders. These traders are perpetually on the lookout for higher yields, especially when the traditional haven of "risk-free rate" in US Treasury markets is not as strong as it once was, and will more likely than not only get worse the Dips

Under these circumstances, the prevailing strategy remains to "buying on the dips." Should Bitcoin manage to surge past the $45,000 mark, it may propel a concerted ascent toward the $47,500 level. This price point serves as a formidable resistance barrier, a site of previous significant selling activity. Consequently, it logically emerges as a prominent target for Bitcoin enthusiasts. If the $47,500 threshold is breached, it could pave the way for an ambitious advance toward the coveted $50,000 milestone, which is bound to command substantial attention.

Conversely, if the market experiences a downturn, slipping below the $40,000 level, a more profound correction will probably ensue. Investors may start contemplating the 50-day EMA as a potential support level . In the grander scheme of things, Bitcoin's landscape appears punctuated by periodic turbulence. However, all things considered, the broader outlook remains distinctly bullish over the long term. It's essential to recognize that the forthcoming couple of trading sessions might be characterized by reduced activity due to the holiday season.

In the end, Bitcoin's current trajectory suggests a continuation of the "buy on the dips" strategy. While potential resistance levels loom on the horizon, the cryptocurrency market's resilience remains impressive. As the holiday season unfolds, it's wise to anticipate some market idiosyncrasies, but the overarching sentiment continues to favor a bullish outlook in the extended timeline.





Ready to trade BTC/USD ? Here's a list of some of the best crypto brokers to check out.