War Update: 59 Combat Engagements Occur On Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty-nine military clashes have occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on 17 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and five surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukraine's air defense units intercepted two Russian Kh-59 guided air-launched missiles and one reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukraine's Air Force also launched a successful attack on Russia's large landing ship Novocherkassk.

In addition, Ukrainian missile units hit one enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, one command post, one artillery system, and three other important targets.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched five missile strikes and 21 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 38 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units continue completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the northeast of Petropavlivka. Russian occupiers launched an air strike near Sobolivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 11 enemy attacks near the Luhansk region's Serebrianske forestry and the Donetsk region's Vesele. With the support of aircraft, Russians made unsuccessful attempts to break through Ukraine's defense lines there. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka, Donetsk region's Dibrova. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Klishchiivka and Andriivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 10 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka, and 13 more attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka and Pobieda. With the support of aircraft, Russians launched five unsuccessful attacks there. The enemy also launched an air strike near Oleksandropil. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near the Zaporizhzhia region's Robotyne and Verbove. About 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Tiahynka, Mykilske, Sadove, Stanislav, and the city of Kherson. The enemy also launched an air strike near Krynky.

According to the General Staff, Russian occupiers continue attempts to push Ukrainian defenders out of their bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The enemy launched 14 unsuccessful assaults, was met with a decent rebuff and suffered significant losses. Ukrainian warriors continue firmly holding defense and inflicting fire damage on enemy positions.