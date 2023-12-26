Book About National Leader Heydar Aliyev Presented In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

A book "About Heydar Aliyev" and the portal have been presented in Baku. The projects were carried out by the Center for Initiatives and Projects (TLM) in partnership with the Baku Book Center, Azernews reports.

At the ceremony, a minute of silence was observed in honour of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani martyrs.

Director of the Baku Book Centre, Gunel Anargyzi, noted that the book "About Heydar Aliyev" includes quotes and statements about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev from four hundred authoritative world leaders, socio-political, religious, and scientific figures, as well as cultural figures.

The head of the Centre for Initiatives and Projects (TLM), Aliya Safarova, recalled that the action plan was prepared within the year of Heydar Aliyev. Numerous events are being held in Azerbaijan and abroad to mark the 100th anniversary of the National Leader.

She emphasised that the book "About Heydar Aliyev" and the information on the portal, prepared with the assistance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation by the Centre for Initiatives and Projects in partnership with the Baku Book Centre, were based on 400 quotes about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijani, in English, Russian, and Spanish.

Around 94 heads of state and government, 133 statesmen, 69 public figures, 47 scientists, cultural and religious figures, 32 representatives of international organisations, and 25 representatives of the business community shared their thoughts about the National Leader.

The presentation was attended by statesman, diplomat, scientist, Doctor of Historical Sciences Hasan Hasanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, former assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and ex-head of the Presidential Secretariat Dilyar Seyidzade, who spoke about the far-sighted policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his invaluable services in the development of Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the official part was followed by a concert program that featured Azerbaijani music pieces.