Book About National Leader Heydar Aliyev Presented In Baku

A book "About Heydar Aliyev" and the portal have been presented in Baku.
The projects were carried out by the Center for Initiatives and
Projects (TLM) in partnership with the Baku Book Center, Azernews reports.
At the ceremony, a minute of silence was observed in honour of
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Azerbaijani martyrs.
Director of the Baku Book Centre, Gunel Anargyzi, noted that the
book "About Heydar Aliyev" includes quotes and statements about the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev from four hundred authoritative world
leaders, socio-political, religious, and scientific figures, as
well as cultural figures.
The head of the Centre for Initiatives and Projects (TLM), Aliya
Safarova, recalled that the action plan was prepared within the
year of Heydar Aliyev. Numerous events are being held in Azerbaijan
and abroad to mark the 100th anniversary of the National
Leader.
She emphasised that the book "About Heydar Aliyev" and the
information on the portal, prepared with the assistance of the
Heydar Aliyev Foundation by the Centre for Initiatives and Projects
in partnership with the Baku Book Centre, were based on 400 quotes
about the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijani, in English,
Russian, and Spanish.
Around 94 heads of state and government, 133 statesmen, 69
public figures, 47 scientists, cultural and religious figures, 32
representatives of international organisations, and 25
representatives of the business community shared their thoughts
about the National Leader.
The presentation was attended by statesman, diplomat, scientist,
Doctor of Historical Sciences Hasan Hasanov, chairman of the
Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar Rzayev, former
assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, and ex-head of the
Presidential Secretariat Dilyar Seyidzade, who spoke about the
far-sighted policy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and his
invaluable services in the development of Azerbaijan.
Moreover, the official part was followed by a concert program
that featured Azerbaijani music pieces.