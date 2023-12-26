Number Of Foreign Students Studying In Azerbaijan Rises To Record Level

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The goal is for the number of foreign students studying in
Azerbaijan to reach 75,000 by 2026. This was stated by Deputy
Minister of Science and Education Hasan Hasanli during his speech
at the event "Opportunities of International Education in
Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.
The Deputy Minister emphasised that "this requires systematic
work; if the steps taken in this direction are combined, the result
will be even more positive. The enrollment in higher educational
institutions in the country has exceeded 60 thousand people. We set
ourselves the task of increasing this number to 75 thousand people
by 2026, he said.
He also noted that the number of foreign students and their
scale are increasing in Azerbaijan.
In 2023, the number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan
reached 10,000 people. It should be reminded that in 2022, the
number of foreign students in educational institutions in
Azerbaijan amounted to 5,765 people.
According to him, another step contributing to the increase in
the number of foreign students in the country is the scholarships
provided by private universities to foreign students.
"I think such systematic steps will be more effective for the
future of our education," Hasanli said.
According to Deputy Minister of Science and Education Hasan
Hasanly, this is a record number in the history of Azerbaijani
education. H. Hasanly emphasised that in recent years, a lot of
work has been done on the placement of foreign citizens in
educational institutions and obtaining residence permits for
them.
Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also attended
the forum. Head of the International Development Assistance
Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Elmaddin Mehdiyev,
said in his speech at the forum that the New Heydar Aliyev
Education Grant will make a great contribution to the promotion of
international educational opportunities in the country.
He emphasised that Azerbaijan has become a donor country.
"To date, about 140 countries have received aid from Azerbaijan.
This aid has made a significant contribution to fighting
humanitarian crises. Azerbaijan has provided assistance to 43 out
of 46 least-developed countries and 53 out of 54 African
countries," he added.
E. Mehdiyev noted that within 5 years, it is planned to admit
100 students from countries belonging to organisations such as the
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement to
Azerbaijani universities.
