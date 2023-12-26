(MENAFN- JCN NewsWire) HDBank and JCB launch the HDBank JCB Ultimate Credit Card and start accepting JCB Cards in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY & TOKYO, Dec 22, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank), a leading commercial bank in Vietnam, and JCB International Co. Ltd. (JCB), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., today announced the launch of the HDBank JCB Ultimate Credit Card and the acceptance of JCB Cards in Vietnam. HDBank becomes JCB's 17th partner financial institution and provides card acceptance at their accepting locations to all JCB cards issued in and out of Vietnam.







HDBank JCB Ultimate cardmembers will enjoy a range of cashback programs depending on spending volume, such as: up to 20% on spending in Japan, 6% in all countries except Vietnam and Japan, 4% at POS terminals in Vietnam and 15% on travel services including hotel and resort reservations. In addition, cardmembers are entitled to other premium privileges such as golf discounts with minimum spending requirements and travel insurance packages for flight cancellations and delays or lost baggage, an installment program applicable to all in-store transactions, and other special promotions.

With the occasion of this launch of the HDBank JCB Ultimate Credit Card, HDBank has also become the official acquiring bank of JCB, marking a significant milestone in the cooperation between HDBank and JCB. Cardmembers of the HDBank JCB Ultimate have access to JCB's acceptance network of approximately 43 million merchants worldwide.

The partnership with HDBank will further enhance the acceptance of JCB Cards at merchants across Vietnam, benefiting JCB cardmembers visiting the region as well as local JCB cardmembers.

About HDBank

HDBank is one of the first joint stock commercial banks in Vietnam. Over 33 years of operation, HDBank is now one of the leading banks in Vietnam and is expanding internationally. HDBank has strong financial potential and modern technology, providing a wide range of financial and banking services to individuals, business and investors. According to Vietnam Report, HDBank has been honored as one of the 10 most prestigious and effective listed companies and the Top 6 Effective Commercial Banks in 2023. Regarding total assets, HDBank is consistently among the top Vietnamese commercial banks with the largest total assets. For more information, please visit:



About JCB

JCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 43 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 154 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit:



