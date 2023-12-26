Use Of Wired Tech To Hike Middle Corridor's Trade Deputy Minister (Exclusive Interview)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. Several
measures, including the introduction of digital solutions,
improvement of transport infrastructure, optimization of routes, as
well as the provision of tariff preferences and the unification of
transport documentation, can significantly boost trade growth and
have a beneficial effect on the state of the economies of the
Middle Corridor parties, Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan
Mamanbiy Omarov told Trend in an
exclusive interview.
The Middle Corridor's digital
transformation
The deputy minister said that the introduction of digital
transformation in the exchange of data and documents along the
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR of the Middle
Corridor) is a time requirement and can give a powerful impetus to
the development of this corridor, as well as contribute to the
automation of customs clearance processes, cargo tracking,
monitoring location, and management of the transport route
infrastructure.
“This will reduce time delays and improve the overall efficiency
of cargo transportation. Important incentives for the introduction
of digital data exchange include the provision of secure and
transparent cargo tracking systems and the legal exchange of
information between participants in this corridor.
A successful example of the introduction of this system can be
the introduction by Uzbekistan and Türkiye of the electronic
E-PERMIT system and the E-TIR e-book to countries such as
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan,” he said.
The minister explained that within the framework of these
initiatives, on November 17, 2020, the first pilot road transport
between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan using electronic guarantees
(E-TIR) took place.
“Later, similar shipments were tested between Uzbekistan and
Tajikistan, and in March 2022, from the Kyrgyz Republic. In
December 2022, the world's first E-TIR transportation took place in
full compliance with the 11th Annex to the Convention TIR between
Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Thus, Uzbekistan's full readiness for
the full and speedy introduction of advanced electronic TIR
instruments and the transition to regular work based on them. On
August 22 of this year, a protocol was signed between the Ministry
of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of
Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan on
cooperation in the field of implementing the e-Permit information
system,” he added.
Omarov noted that the transition to electronic data exchange in
order to simplify road transport is especially important for
landlocked countries, such as Uzbekistan, as it allows the
development of land-based routes to improve access to seaports and
global markets.
Solutions for boosting the Middle Corridor's
capacity
Omarov noted that in recent years, the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Corridor has become the focus of attention
for the entire world community.
“President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,
speaking at the meeting of the leaders of the Central Asia-European
Union in June this year in Kyrgyzstan, stressed the importance of
uniting the efforts of countries in order to develop transport and
communication interconnectedness in Central Asia and Europe,
primarily through the formation of a Middle Corridor,” he said.
The minister stressed that despite this, problems remain with
delivery times, high transportation costs, and limited route
capacity.
“Today, Uzbekistan is one of the users of the Middle Corridor.
So, if in 2022 the volume of cargo transportation more than
doubled, amounting to about 1 million tons, then for 9 months of
this year, unfortunately, volumes decreased by 22 percent,
amounting to just over 500,000,” he noted.
As measures to eliminate the above-mentioned problems, the
minister listed the following solutions:
- to develop a joint mechanism for using the potential of the
Corridor and organize regular meetings of representatives of
transport departments of the countries of the region and the
European Union;
to make efforts to increase the capacity of the infrastructure
as well as the number of ships in the Caspian Sea;
use a flexible tariff policy along the entire route;
to strengthen dredging operations in the coastal ports of the
Caspian Sea;
- accelerate the implementation of digitalization of customs
clearance procedures for goods and shipping documents such as
E-Permit, E-TIR, and E-Transit.
Benefits of Uzbekistan's Middle Corridor
Integration
Uzbekistan's deputy transport minister stressed that in the case
of the development of an additional overland branch and the Uzbek
connection to the Middle Corridor, the delivery time of goods can
be shortened by 2 to 3 times compared to the current sea
transportation from South Asia to the EU.
“Several measures, including the introduction of digital
solutions, improvement of transport infrastructure, optimization of
routes, as well as the provision of tariff preferences and the
unification of transport documentation, can significantly reduce
the delivery time and the share of costs in the transportation of
goods.
These measures can, in turn, stimulate trade growth and have a
beneficial effect on the state of the economies of the countries
involved in the Middle Corridor. However, in order to achieve these
goals, the active cooperation of all countries through which the
routes pass is necessary,” he stressed.
In addition, Omarov noted that Uzbekistan is currently pursuing
an active policy on the formation of additional new alternative
corridors at the intersection of two major North-South and
West-East trade routes.
“Uzbekistan is actively promoting the initiative to organize
cargo transportation along the new Belarus-Russia-Uzbekistan –
Afghanistan – Pakistan multimodal transport corridor with access to
the ports of the Indian Ocean. It is planned to carry out
transportation by mixed modes of transport-from railway stations of
the CIS countries to Afghanistan, then through Afghanistan by road
with access to Pakistan and ports of the Indian Ocean,” he
said.
Further speaking, the deputy minister added that in 2022, the
volume of transit cargo transportation from Uzbekistan through
Afghanistan to Pakistan more than doubled, amounting to more than
600,000 tons.
“Moreover, cargo transportation in the China-Europe direction is
developing rapidly, as in 2022, the volume of cargo transportation
in this direction amounted to more than 220 million tons. At the
same time, more than 96 percent of all cargo in the China-Europe
direction is transported by sea.
To date, there is a large workload at the world's main ports,
and therefore the actual delivery time to cargo owners is
significantly increasing. Accordingly, there is huge potential in
reorienting routes from the sea mode of transport to land-rail and
road-and developing new alternative multimodal land transport
corridors,” he explained.
The Middle Corridor, a transportation and trade pathway, links
Asia and Europe as it traverses numerous countries within the
region. It provides an alternative to the conventional Northern and
Southern Corridors.
Beginning in China, it spans across Central Asian nations like
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. Subsequently, it extends
through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before
reaching the European continent.
This strategic Middle Corridor offers a land-based connection
between the eastern regions of Asia, including China, and Europe,
offering a shorter path compared to lengthy maritime routes.
Development of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan
railway
Speaking of other prospective transport projects, Omarov said
that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway line has several
positive aspects, connecting the regions with one railway
network.
“There are prospective transportation projects in Central Asia,
the Caucasus, Europe, and Asia that could provide a significant
boost to the development of the overall transportation system. The
construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, as well as
the project promoted by Uzbekistan for the construction of the
Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan railway line, are both vivid
examples of such project implementation. An examination of the
corridor's potential reveals that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan
railway line has various advantages, including connecting the
regions with a single railway network,” he said.
Omarov noted that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will
be an additional link between China and Europe along the route of
Asia-Pacific countries:
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Türkiye-EU.
“An alternative corridor will also help the development of
exports and imports of Central Asian countries with China and the
Asia-Pacific countries. Moreover, during the implementation of the
Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project, it
will also become possible to connect India and China along the
India-Pakistan-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan – China route. The
development of these projects will lead to an increase in the
transit potential of the countries of the Central Asian region and
the Caucasus,” he explained.
“In the near future, with a properly structured strategy for the
development of the transport industry and integration into the
global network of railways and highways, the main indicators in the
field of transport will be achieved, which will lead to a potential
increase in cargo turnover, cargo delivery speed, an increase in
the volume of transit cargo, passenger turnover, and, at the same
time, the flow of transit cargo. This, in turn, will lead to an
increase in the attractiveness of the Central Asian region and the
competitiveness of transport routes in the region,” he said.
Meanwhile, on November 1, 2023, within the framework of the 1st
Transport Forum of the SCO member states, the Ministries of
Transport of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a Memorandum
on the creation of a new Belarus-Russia - Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan –
Afghanistan – Pakistan transport corridor.
