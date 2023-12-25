Weather Update: Very Dense Fog, Moderate Rainfall Likely In THESE States For Next 3 Days | Read IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department has predicted possible dense fog over the Northwest and parts of adjoining Central India during the next three days. Besides this, as per IMD's latest bulletin, Tamil Nadu may also witness moderate rainfall from December 30 to January 1, 2024.

According to the weather office, dense fog conditions have been predicted in the morning in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, and East Uttar Pradesh during 25th-27th December. There will be foggy conditions from December 29 to December 30, and the minimum temperature is expected to dip by a few notches, IMD said fog predictions1) Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to continue in the early hours/morning hours in some pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh during the 26th-28th and over Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh on 26th and 27th and over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 26th December.2) Dense Fog conditions are very likely to continue in the early hours/morning hours in isolated pockets over Odisha on the 26th and 27th; Uttarakhand during 26th -28th; Jammu-Kashmir on 27th and 28th; Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on 29th and 30th and over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 26th-30th December rainfall predictions1) Under the influence of strong Northeasterly winds, a fresh spell of light to moderate rainfall is likely over Coastal Tamil Nadu from 30th December 2023 to 01st January 2024.2) A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 29th December. Under the influence of its interaction with lower-level easterly winds, it is likely to cause a Wet Spell over Northwest and adjoining Central India from 30th December-02nd January 2024.3) Light to moderate rainfall at isolated places very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep during the next 5 days.

