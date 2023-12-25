Number Of Killed In Gaza Strip Announced

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 25 . The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 20,674 since October 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health wrote on its Telegram channel, Trend reports.

According to the information, 54,536 people were injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.