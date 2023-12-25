Microsoft's GPT -4 Turbo Now Available Free With Copilot

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Washington: Microsoft's GPT -4 Turbo is now rolling out for free randomly with Bing Chat and Copilot.
The feature can be used along with free plugin support within Bing Chat, a move indicating that the Code Interpreter is capable of handling further complex programming.
The company also announced plans to upgrade the Code Interpreter to be compatible with OpenAI capabilities.
