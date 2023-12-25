Efforts Underway To Create Suitable Condition For Girls' Education: Stanikzai

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has said that education was girls right and efforts were underway to reopen the doors of educational institutes on their faces, according to a statement on Monday.

Stanikzai expressed the view during a meeting with the representatives of renowned Iranian media outlets who called on him here, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

He said that Iran and Afghanistan were the two countries who faced international sanctions and could not freely do trade and commerce with other nations therefore both countries could improve transit and trade between themselves and establish cordial and sincere bilateral ties.

He reaffirmed that the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' (IEA) desired cordial ties with regional countries and with international community.

He said the IEA will not allow its soil against any other country. Now there was peace and stability in Afghanistan by the virtue of a strong central government.

Corruption had eradicated, poppy cultivation had downgraded, opium smuggling had been stopped and people suffering from addiction had been provided with treatment, he added.

Stanikzai said:“Girls education was their legal right and our efforts in this regard were underway to provide desirable environment for girls education.”

He said media outlets from both countries through a joint coordinated efforts could understand the realities and portray the real image of Afghanistan to the world.

The visiting delegation pledged to convey the real image of Afghanistan to the world.

