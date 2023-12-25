Tata Chemicals And Rallis India Get Top Honors At ICAI Sustainability Reporting Awards 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 21st December 2023: Tata Chemicals Limited has been honoured with the highest accolade, the Gold award, in â€œExcellence in BRSR (Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting) Mid Cap â€“ Manufacturing Sectorâ€ at the 3rd ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) Sustainability Reporting Awards 2022-23. Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, won the Silver award in the same category.



These recognitions by the ICAI underscore the organisationsâ€TM sustainability reporting practices, reflecting the dedication towards championing innovation, encouraging continuous improvements, and implementing knowledge and skills to achieve strategic objectives.



Speaking about this achievement Nandakumar S Tirumalai, Chief Financial Officer, Tata Chemicals, said, \"We are honoured to receive the highest awards on excellence in sustainability reporting by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These prestigious acknowledgments highlight our commitment to sustainability and continuous improvement in reporting standards on ESG. We steadfastly reinforce sustainability principles and continuously strive to set new benchmarks in the field of corporate responsibility and related disclosures.\"



Both companies are dedicated to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles into its businesses, emphasising the enhancement of the communities it serves.



Guided by its board-level SHES (Safety, Health, Environment and Sustainability) committee, Tata Chemicals and Rallis prioritise safety and sustainability in strategic initiatives, budgets, audits and improvement plans. Periodic internal reviews of charters and policies, overseen by senior management and board committees, highlight their comprehensive approach to safety and sustainability implications.





About Tata Chemicals Limited:



A part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group, Tata Chemicals Limited, is a leading supplier of choice to Glass, Detergent, industrial and chemical sectors. The company has a strong position in the crop protection business through its subsidiary company Rallis India Limited. Tata Chemicals has world-class R&D facilities in Pune and Bangalore.





About Rallis India:



Rallis India Limited is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals Limited and a part of the US$ 150 billion Tata Group. It is one of Indiaâ€TMs leading agro sciences companies, with more than 75 years of experience in servicing rural markets with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. Rallis is known for its deep understanding of Indian agriculture, sustained contact with farmers, quality agro-inputs, branding, and marketing expertise along with its strong product portfolio in seeds and crop nutrition and crop protection which is available through a vast distribution network of 7,000 dealers and over 1,00,000 retailers across India. Rallis has marketing alliances with several multinational agro companies. Rallis is also known for its manufacturing capabilities and ability to develop new processes and formulations, hence is considered as a preferred partner for contract manufacturing by leading global corporations.

