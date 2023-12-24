Food Africa: Egypt’S Food Production On The Rise

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Cairo – Egypt's food industry has achieved sound growth rates in recent years, both in the domestic market and in exports. Adherence to the standards of the Egyptian National Food Safety Authority (NFSA) contributed to the development of production and improvement of the international reputation of Egyptian products.

The president of the Food Export Council (FEC), Hani Berzi, said the extraordinary development achieved by the industry is the result of close cooperation between the private sector and government agencies. This progress gains even greater relevance given the current global economic challenges and the negative repercussions on the Egyptian economy, making it necessary to intensify efforts to support production and exports.

In a statement to ANBA at the Food Africa 2023 show, Berzi highlighted the need to stabilize the exchange rate and other measures to support exports. He stressed the importance of drafting a strategic plan for developing the food industry, which will determine the priorities and guidelines of Egypt's public policies aimed at the industry and, consequently, increase export volumes.

The president of the Chamber of Food Industries (CFI) of the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI), Ashraf Al-Jazayeri, explained the increasing food exports, despite the significant challenges of the global market, are a positive indicator of the Egyptian food producer's ability to compete in local and international markets. He highlighted the sector's success in supplying the domestic market during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent supply chain disruptions.

Al-Jazayeri pointed out the importance of applying the tracing system to crops, given they represent the most used raw inputs by the food industry. The tracing system and compliance with the NFSA standards increase the competitiveness of Egyptian products locally and internationally.

The president of the CFI highlighted the importance of associating new food industry licenses with compliance with the NFSA standards and the need to intensify random inspection campaigns, especially as the food products are directly connected to the health and safety of the consumer.

The plenipotentiary minister of Trade and Industry, Yahya Al-Wathiq Billah, chairman of the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), said that several foreign companies have expressed their desire to invest in the Egyptian market in many industrial sectors, namely food. Among the countries interested were India, China, Japan, Turkey, Germany, and Belgium. These companies are expected to land in the Egyptian market as early as the second quarter of 2024.

Translated by Georgette Merkhan & Elúsio Brasileiro

©Alessandro Di Ciommo/AFP

The post Food Africa: Egypt's food production on the rise appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .