Coorg: Haryana-Based 25 Year Old Man Succumbs To Heart Attack During Tadiandamol Trek

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A 25-year-old trekker, Jatin Kumar, met an untimely demise while climbing the trails of Tadiandamol hill in Kodagu district in Karnataka. Hailing from Haryana and employed at a private company in Bengaluru, Jatin had embarked on a Sunday trek with five companions, seeking adventure and the allure of nature.

After completing the trek, Jatin complained of severe chest pain, a sign of a heart attack. Despite swift efforts and intervention, the young trekker tragically succumbed to the cardiac episode, leaving his companions saddened.

Napoklu police station's Officer Manjunath swiftly responded to the distress call, along with the Forest Department's Officer Suresh and their team, conducting thorough inspections at the site of the unfortunate incident.

The deceased's body was respectfully transferred from the hillside to the Kodagu district hospital, where the necessary procedures were undertaken. Currently, the case rests with the Napoklu Police Station, awaiting the arrival of the grieving family members of the departed soul.