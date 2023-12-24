Historic Revival: 1St Pythian Games Festival 2023 Concludes With Encouraging Participation From 22 Nations

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, Honourable Union Minister of State for External affairs and Cultures, Government of India inaugurating 1st Pythian Games Festival, New Delhi, India

Winners performance at the closing of 1st Pythian Games Festival 2023 at New Delhi, India

African Artist performing at 1st Pythian Games festival, New Delhi

Pythian Games are complete solution in arts, cultures, sports, and traditional games, like 64 characteristics of Lord Krishna, said Meenakshi Lekhi.

CENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, December 25, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Thyagraj Stadium witnessed a historic event from December 19th to 21st, 2023, as it played host to the inaugural Pythian Games Festival, reviving the ancient Pan-Hellenic tradition after an astounding 1630 years. The festival brought together a diverse array of cultural and sporting events, showcasing the talents and skills of participants from around the globe.The three-day extravaganza featured competitions in Music, Dance, Singing, Painting, Poetry, Taekwondo, Muay Thai, Indiaca, Karate, Musical Chairs, Tug of War, Football, and more. A total of 22 nations, including Tanzania, Zimbabwe, South Sudan, Sudan, Somalia, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Benin, Gambia, Ghana, Cameroon, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Mali, Namibia, Nepal, and Greece, participated in this historic event, creating a vibrant and culturally rich atmosphere.The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Mrs. Meenakshi Lekhi, Hon'ble Union Minister of State for the Departments of External Affairs and Cultures, who served as the Chief Guest. While declaring the Pythian Games festival open, Mrs. Lekhi appreciated the modern model of the Pythian Games, which incorporates music, dance, poetry, sports, and various martial arts. She compared the Pythian Games to a comprehensive solution for all fields of arts, cultures, sports, and traditional games, such as the 64 characteristics of Lord Shri Krishna. She emphasized the importance of Greece and India working together in the fields of sports, cultures, trade, commerce, and tourism. Mrs. Lekhi stressed that for India to lead, old traditions need to be revived to establish peace and harmony around the globe. Additionally, she spoke about the strong relationship between India and Africa.Mr. Bijender Goel expressed that it is like a dream coming true and a historical moment for all. He declared that the 1st National Pythian Games shall be held in 2024, the 1st Pythian Para Games in 2025, and the 1st Junior Pythian Games in 2026. He proposed to host the 1st Pythian Games in 2027 in Athens, Greece, and informed that dossiers shall be submitted to the Greek government through the Greek embassy soon.Mr. Panos Kaltsis, President, International Pythian Council, who traveled from Delphi, Greece, to Delhi to witness the Pythian Games Festival 2023, disclosed that it is the oracle of Delphi only that asked the King of Olympia to start the Olympics keeping in view the upcoming pandemic that time and established Pythian Games together. He appreciated Mr. Bijender Goel, the founder, for introducing the idea of Modern Pythian Games.Mr. BH Anilkumar, President, Pythian Council of India, welcomed all dignitaries and emphasized that the Pythian Games can play a very important role in global economy and cultural diplomacy.The closing ceremony witnessed the attendance of distinguished guests, including Ms. Shelly Oberoi, Mayor of Delhi, Mr. Sanjay Srivastava, Former State Election Commissioner and Chief Secretary, Delhi, Mr. Dalip Singh, Former State Election Commissioner, Haryana, Mr. RK Srivastava, Former Chief Secretary Goa, and Mr. Anil Pratham, Director General of Police, Gujarat, among others.The Pythian Games Festival showcased the unity of nations through the spirit of friendly competition, fostering cultural exchange and understanding. Participants exhibited exceptional talent, dedication, and sportsmanship, making the event a resounding success. The organizing committee expresses heartfelt gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and supporters for contributing to the success of this historic celebration.As the curtains fall on the 1st Pythian Games Festival, it leaves behind a legacy of cultural enrichment and international camaraderie, setting the stage for future editions of this momentous event.

