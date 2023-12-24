Trump`s elimination from Colorado ballot illegitimate

(MENAFN) Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has taken a stand against the recent ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court that declared former President Donald Trump ineligible to run in the state's primary elections. The court, in a narrow four-to-three decision, cited Trump's alleged involvement in the Capitol Hill insurrection on January 6, 2021, as grounds for his disqualification. Ramaswamy has pledged to withdraw from the Colorado Republican party's primary ballot unless Trump's name is reinstated, urging other prominent Republicans like Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley to do the same.



Expressing his opposition to what he called an "illegal maneuver," Ramaswamy highlighted the potential disastrous consequences of the court's decision for the democratic process. He characterized the ruling as an "attack on democracy" and criticized the Colorado Supreme Court, suggesting that its decision was both "un-American" and "unconstitutional."



Ramaswamy's call for solidarity among fellow Republican contenders underscores the broader implications of this legal dispute on the upcoming presidential primary in the state.



In response to the court's decision, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida voiced his disagreement, stating that he would not remove himself from the ballot. DeSantis argued that such a move would be "playing into the Left" and expressed confidence that the decision would be overturned by the United States Supreme Court. The political nature of the Colorado Supreme Court, with all justices appointed by Democratic governors, adds a layer of contention to the ongoing legal battle. Trump, determined to challenge the ruling, has vowed to appeal to the United States Supreme Court, where a conservative majority could influence the outcome.



MENAFN24122023000045015687ID1107653045